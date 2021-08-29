Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.07 Million

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $223.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.30 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.31 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

