Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay Pacific Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

