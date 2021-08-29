Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger Sells 54 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $13,747.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVCO opened at $263.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.90. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $265.48.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cavco Industries by 81,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

