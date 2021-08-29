Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger Sells 54 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $13,747.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CVCO opened at $263.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.90. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $265.48.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.