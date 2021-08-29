Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $188.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.57. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.