CDK Global, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

CDK Global has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

CDK stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

