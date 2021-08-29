CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 49.8% in August

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the July 29th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of CIG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 6,379,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,972. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.