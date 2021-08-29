Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CVX traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

