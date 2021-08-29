Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 69,465 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $57,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.44. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

