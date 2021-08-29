Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 711.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 152.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $107.18. 133,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,661. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

