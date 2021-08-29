Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 34,005 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $32,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 50,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Match Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 132,933 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.00. 2,557,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,136. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

