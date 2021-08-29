ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $42.83.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

