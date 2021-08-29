Christopher Stansbury Sells 11,238 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ARW stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
