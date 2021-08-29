Christopher Stansbury Sells 11,238 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARW stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

