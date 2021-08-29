Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

