CIBC Reiterates “$2,233.00” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “$2,233.00” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,172.17.

SHOP opened at C$1,934.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,887.78. The firm has a market cap of C$241.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,109.41 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

