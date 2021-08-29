Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 763 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IGM opened at $426.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.83. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $290.44 and a 52 week high of $427.13.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.