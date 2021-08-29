Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

