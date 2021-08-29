Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $242,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

