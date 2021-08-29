Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 5,065 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $150,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

