Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 5,065 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $150,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.96 and a beta of 2.09.
In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
