Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 82 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Humana were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $405.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.