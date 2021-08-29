CKW Financial Group Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $139.30. 106,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

