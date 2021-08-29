CKW Financial Group Buys 153 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. 5,545,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,459. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

