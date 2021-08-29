CKW Financial Group Buys 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

