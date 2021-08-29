CKW Financial Group Buys Shares of 133 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

MCK traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.12. 641,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

