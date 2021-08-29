CKW Financial Group Invests $33,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at $86,850,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at $44,196,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 4,578,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,543. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

