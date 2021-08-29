CKW Financial Group Purchases 600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

