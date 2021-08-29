Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 231.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,890 shares of company stock worth $625,212. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

