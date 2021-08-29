CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 129.5% in August

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the July 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 54,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get CLP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.