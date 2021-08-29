Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

