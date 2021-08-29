Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.30. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

