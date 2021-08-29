Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) vs. Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head to Head Analysis

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Alaska Power & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.62 billion 0.94 $757.41 million $13.30 0.47 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 17.12% 16.61% 7.19% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

