Comparing GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

This table compares Techtronic Industries and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 4.08 $800.76 million N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 5.03 $191.81 million $4.43 50.80

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Techtronic Industries and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 11.27% 32.60% 10.10%

Dividends

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats GN Store Nord A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.