Comparing Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Thimble Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thimble Point Acquisition and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thimble Point Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 15 0 2.94

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $68.69, indicating a potential upside of 47.03%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Thimble Point Acquisition and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thimble Point Acquisition and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 12.75 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -84.95

Thimble Point Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Thimble Point Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thimble Point Acquisition Company Profile

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

