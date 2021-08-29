Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 562 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $60.60 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

