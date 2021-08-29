Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.40% of M/I Homes worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.46.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

