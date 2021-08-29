Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 6,804 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.