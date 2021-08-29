Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.03 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

