Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.29 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Simulations Plus worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

