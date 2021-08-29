Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

