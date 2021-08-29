Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 16,431 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Simulations Plus worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.04 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

