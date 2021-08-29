Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 6,804 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

