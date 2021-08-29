Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.40% of M/I Homes worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

