Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.64. 1,547,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.