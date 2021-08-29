Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $78,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

STZ opened at $212.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

