ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Down 0.7%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191.40 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.52). Approximately 178,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 323,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.60 ($2.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

In other news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

