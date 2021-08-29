Contrasting CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.50% 7.39% 2.66% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CAE and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 4 5 0 2.40 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $40.44, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.01 -$35.77 million $0.36 79.42 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

