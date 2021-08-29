Contrasting Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 6.98 -$56.24 million ($2.93) -1.59 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Catalyst Biosciences and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.81%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -1,399.58% -86.04% -72.32% Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 43.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4,204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. It offers COTI-2 and COTI-219 pipelines. The COTI-2 pipeline targets gynecologic cancers and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The COTI-219 pipeline focuses on the treatment of lung, colorectal, pancreatic and thyroid cancers. The company was founded on October 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.