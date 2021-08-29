Contrasting Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75% Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64%

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.05 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.19 Ventas $3.80 billion 5.54 $439.15 million $3.32 16.65

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ventas 0 9 6 0 2.40

Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ventas beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

