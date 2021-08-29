Core Alternative Capital Acquires 17,956 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.