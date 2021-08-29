Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

