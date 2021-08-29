Core Alternative Capital Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

